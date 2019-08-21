Yoon Jong Shin tells an old love story in MV for 'Unstable' feat. Kim Feel & Cheon Dan Bi

Yoon Jong Shin has revealed his music video for "Unstable" featuring Kim Feel and Cheon Dan Bi.



The MV tells an old love story set in the nineties about a man and woman who end their relationship suddenly. "Unstable" features the voices of Kim Feel and Cheon Dan Bi, and it's Yoon Jong Shin's latest track from his 'Monthly Project 2019' series.



Check out the "Unstable" MV above, and let us know what you think.