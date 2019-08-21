BTS's RM gives fans a look at what he's been up to lately

BTS's RM gave fans a look at what he's been up to lately.



On August 21, RM shared the photos below on BTS's official Twitter along with the caption, "This is how I'm living." The photos reveal RM biking near the Han River and appreciating art pieces at a museum.



The BTS members started their first long-term vacation in a while on August 12. They're due to perform for their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' concert in Seoul's Jamsil Olympic Stadium this October 26, 27, and 29.



