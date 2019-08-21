Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS's RM gives fans a look at what he's been up to lately

BTS's RM gave fans a look at what he's been up to lately.

On August 21, RM shared the photos below on BTS's official Twitter along with the caption, "This is how I'm living." The photos reveal RM biking near the Han River and appreciating art pieces at a museum.

The BTS members started their first long-term vacation in a while on August 12. They're due to perform for their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' concert in Seoul's Jamsil Olympic Stadium this October 26, 27, and 29.

Stay tuned for updates on BTS. 

Ricu2,892 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Namjoon loves nature and going to museums, I'm glad that he is enjoying his vacation and doing the stuff he likes ^^

Kirsty_Louise5,961 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

I'm glad they're getting to relax and enjoy their break. I'd much rather see them enjoying time to themselves then a comeback. They deserve this break and I don't mind waiting for a comeback if it means they get this time to enjoy their lives.

