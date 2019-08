WINNER's Kim Jin Woo has released the dance practice clip for his solo debut title track "Call Anytime" feat. Song Min Ho!

Dressed in a lovely, pastel pink suit and accompanied by his dancers, Kim Jin Woo perfects an easygoing, chill choreography. Fellow WINNER member and featuring artist Song Min Ho also joins in for a few gestures of his own, using a cell phone as a prop to portray a boyfriend obsessed about a new message or call from his girlfriend.

Check out the clip above!