Chinese project boy group UNINE shows off their fashion sense in 'Dazed' pictorial

Chinese project boy group UNINE, born from iQiyi's 'Idol Producer' season 2, visited Korea to showcase their fashion sense for the August issue of 'Dazed'!

Made up of members Wenhan, Zhenning, Mingming, Guanyue, Jiayi, Chunyang, Hanyu, Youwei, and Changxi, UNINE made their official debut in China back on May 6. Get to know the members of UNINE and see which member's fashion sense you prefer, below! You can find the members' unique and fun making film, above.

The group's full pictorial will be available in the latest issue of 'Dazed' Korea.