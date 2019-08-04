VOISPER and APRIL's Chaekyung come together for adorable collaboration single 'Lovesome'

VOISPER has returned with a new single featuring APRIL's Chaekyung!





"Lovesome" was released on August 4 at 6 PM KST and is the 'ballad idol' group's first release since their 'Wishes' album back in November 2018. The single has a sweet melody that complements the warm summer season and expresses the feelings of an 'are we, aren't we' romance.



Meanwhile, the "Lovesome" digital single is now available through online music distributors.

Check out the full music video for the song above!