Ben wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from CIX, ITZY, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!



On today's episode, D1CE debuted with "Wake Up," Park Boram returned with "As I Like," DONGKIZ made a comeback with "BlockBuster," and VERIVERY returned with " Tag Tag Tag ."



As for the winner, Ben, Song Ha Ye, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were this week's nominees. In the end, Ben won with her song "Thank You for Goodbye" for the second consecutive week.



Other performers were GWSN, Nature, Norazo, VAV, CIX, ARRAN, 1TEAM, Euijin, KNK, and Pentagon.

Check out this week's performances below!



