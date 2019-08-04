Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

25

11

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 4 days ago

Ben wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from CIX, ITZY, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On today's episode, D1CE debuted with "Wake Up," Park Boram returned with "As I Like,"  DONGKIZ made a comeback with "BlockBuster," and VERIVERY returned with "Tag Tag Tag."

As for the winner, Ben, Song Ha Ye, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were this week's nominees. In the end, Ben won with her song "Thank You for Goodbye" for the second consecutive week.

Other performers were GWSN, Nature, Norazo, VAV, CIX, ARRAN, 1TEAM, Euijin, KNK, and Pentagon.

Check out this week's performances below!

ITZY

PENTAGON

KNK

GWSN


PARK BORAM


VERIVERY


CIX


NATURE


VAV


DONGKIZ


  1. Ben
  2. D1CE
  3. Park Bo Ram
  4. VERIVERY
  5. INKIGAYO
0 4,946 Share 69% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND