Kangta makes public apology over recent cheating scandal, cancelled activities

Kangta has taken to social media to apologize to fans over his recent scandal.

The singer shared a message of apology through his personal Instagram account on August 4 KST, pairing it with a blank white image. The message reads:



"Hello, this is Kangta.





To the fans who have supported me and given me love for a long time, I apologize for the deep disappointment and pain my personal affairs have caused you.





Also, the people involved and those around them who were hurt by me, and those who have not been mentioned, I want to express my apologizes once again.





Just as I have received your love through my activities, I should have also shown a good appearance through my personal life as well, but everything that has happened is inexcusably due to my shortcomings and negligence. Moving forward, I will try to become a mature person who looks back at their past and deeply reflects.





I have cancelled the new song I had planned to release today, and I will try my best to minimize the damage caused to everyone who is involved in my already set activities like musicals and concerts as I cannot decide on them by myself.





I once again deeply apologize to my fans for causing concern.





I am sincerely sorry."





Meanwhile, the scandal began when Kangta's ex-girlfriend Woo Joo Ahn accidentally uploaded a skinship video between the two on her personal social media. Later, Oh Jung Yeon made her own social media post suggesting that Kangta cheated on her with Woo Joo Ahn back when they were dating. Kangta temporarily closed his own social media account before finally reopening it to make his statement.