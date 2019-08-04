Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

4

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kangta makes public apology over recent cheating scandal, cancelled activities

AKP STAFF

Kangta has taken to social media to apologize to fans over his recent scandal.

The singer shared a message of apology through his personal Instagram account on August 4 KST, pairing it with a blank white image. The message reads:

"Hello, this is Kangta.


To the fans who have supported me and given me love for a long time, I apologize for the deep disappointment and pain my personal affairs have caused you.


Also, the people involved and those around them who were hurt by me, and those who have not been mentioned, I want to express my apologizes once again.


Just as I have received your love through my activities, I should have also shown a good appearance through my personal life as well, but everything that has happened is inexcusably due to my shortcomings and negligence. Moving forward, I will try to become a mature person who looks back at their past and deeply reflects.


I have cancelled the new song I had planned to release today, and I will try my best to minimize the damage caused to everyone who is involved in my already set activities like musicals and concerts as I cannot decide on them by myself.


I once again deeply apologize to my fans for causing concern.

I am sincerely sorry."

Meanwhile, the scandal began when Kangta's ex-girlfriend Woo Joo Ahn accidentally uploaded a skinship video between the two on her personal social media. Later, Oh Jung Yeon made her own social media post suggesting that Kangta cheated on her with Woo Joo Ahn back when they were dating. Kangta temporarily closed his own social media account before finally reopening it to make his statement.

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요 강타입니다. 오랫 동안 저를 사랑해주시고 응원해주신 팬 여러분께 개인적인 일로 깊은 실망과 상처를 드린 점 머리 숙여 사과드립니다. 또한 저로 인해 상처받은 당사자분과 주변 사람들, 본의 아니게 언급되신 분들께 다시 한번 죄송하다는 말씀드립니다. 오랜 기간 사랑받으며 활동해온 만큼 개인적인 모습에도 좋은 모습을 보여드렸어야 했는데 이 모든 일은 변명의 여지 없이 저의 부족함과 불찰로 비롯된 것입니다.앞으로 지난 시간을 되돌아 보며 깊이 반성하고 성숙한 사람이 되도록 노력하겠습니다. 금일 발매 예정이었던 신곡 공개는 취소하며 뮤지컬과 콘서트등 이미 정해져 있던 활동은 저 혼자 결정할 수 없는 부분이므로 관계된 모든 분들의 피해를 최소화하는 방향으로 최선의 노력을 다하겠습니다. 다시 한번 팬 여러분께 심려를 끼친 점 깊이 사과 드립니다. 진심으로 죄송합니다.

A post shared by 강타 (@an_chil_hyun) on

  1. Kangta
8 4,889 Share 64% Upvoted

1

TheYoenin323 pts 18 minutes ago 1
18 minutes ago

Oh god, he was not cheating he got together with second girl MONTHS AFTER he broke up with the first. Thank you k-media for ruining another celebrity.

Too bad I really liked the teaser and wanted this song. We can just hope he'll release it later.

Share

1 more reply

1

lolkyeopta67 pts 49 minutes ago 2
49 minutes ago

wait what? he is actually just cancelling the release altogether? wasn’t there a feature on this song? theres no way he’s just not releasing it at all. is it just being postponed??? i hope?? im so confused

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Top 10 Girl Group Visual Duos Of All Time!
3 hours ago   7   4,941

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND