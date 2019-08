The Boyz are back and gearing up for their impending comeback with the title track "D.D.D" and the first MV teaser hints at a fun EDM pop song that will end your summer with good vibes.

The members take the Alice in Wonderland concept and put a modern twist on it, leaving fans to anticipate what story the MV will tell.

The group's comeback date is less than a week away.

Are you excited to see more of The Boyz?