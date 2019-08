The X1 members are slowly counting down to their debut and increasing anticipation by releasing individual teaser photos.

Kang Minhee is the latest member to show off his charisma and charm, and fans can see how this idol trainee made it to the final line up. He is sporting platinum blonde hair that accentuates his delicate visuals. Both outfits look great and embody the perfect boyfriend look.

What concept do you think X1 will be debuting with? Are you excited for their debut?