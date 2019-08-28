Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

UP10TION reveal dance practice video for 'Your Gravity'

UP10TION have released a dance practice video for "Your Gravity"!

As previously reported, "Your Gravity" is the title track of the group's 'The Moment of Illusion' album, and it's about being completely drawn in by someone. UP10TION are also temporarily promoting as 8 members without Lee Jin Hyuk and Kim Woo Seok.

Watch UP10TION's original MV for "Your Gravity" here, their performance MV here, and their dance practice video above!

CNBLUE, Jonghyun
Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE
1 hour ago   41   34,396
