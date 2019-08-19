Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

The Boyz bring summer fun to the city in 'D.D.D' MV

The Boyz have revealed their music video for "D.D.D".

In the MV above, The Boyz members bring summer fun to every part of the city. "D.D.D" is a fun electropop dance song that urges listeners to 'dance dance dance,' and it's the title song of their 4th mini-album 'Dreamlike'.

Check out The Boyz' MV for "D.D.D" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.


1

thelost62 20 hours ago
20 hours ago

Stop sleeping on them, start DANCE DANCE DANCE with them instead

She_her_her 24 hours ago
24 hours ago

Hyper Dance Pop and catchy vocals The Boyz display their adorable charms yet again - top notch guys!!!

