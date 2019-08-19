The Boyz have revealed their music video for "D.D.D".
In the MV above, The Boyz members bring summer fun to every part of the city. "D.D.D" is a fun electropop dance song that urges listeners to 'dance dance dance,' and it's the title song of their 4th mini-album 'Dreamlike'.
Check out The Boyz' MV for "D.D.D" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
22
8
Posted by24 hours ago
The Boyz bring summer fun to the city in 'D.D.D' MV
The Boyz have revealed their music video for "D.D.D".
3 2,268 Share 73% Upvoted
Log in to comment