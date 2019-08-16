Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

11

3

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Taemin takes you behind the scenes of 'Famous' dance practice

AKP STAFF

Taemin has dropped an in-studio look at his "Famous" dance practice.

The SHINee member made his Japanese solo comeback with the song last month, and he's now revealed a dance practice video after his performance MV. Taemin is known for his moves, so fans will get a good look at the intricate choreography for "Famous".

Watch Taemin's dance practice above and the original MV here if you missed it. 

  1. SHINee
  2. Taemin
  3. FAMOUS
3 1,133 Share 79% Upvoted

2

gabe0252 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

I’ve been waiting for this!

Thank u UMJ

Share

0

Kirsty_Louise5,126 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS songs that sent strong social messages
14 hours ago   18   17,828
Jackson
RESPECT ✊ JACKSON WANG
16 hours ago   59   18,674

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND