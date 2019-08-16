Taemin takes you behind the scenes of 'Famous' dance practice

Taemin has dropped an in-studio look at his "Famous" dance practice.



The SHINee member made his Japanese solo comeback with the song last month, and he's now revealed a dance practice video after his performance MV. Taemin is known for his moves, so fans will get a good look at the intricate choreography for "Famous".



Watch Taemin's dance practice above and the original MV here if you missed it.