SHINee's Taemin releases edgy music video for 'Famous'

Taemin used to be known as the cute maknae of SHINee but the music video for his Japanese release, "Famous", shows that he's definitely grown a lot throughout his career.

Taemin stares dramatically into he camera wearing green contacts that give his face an intense appearance. He also showcases his trademark dance skills, executing complicated choreography to the smooth and fast paced dance pop song. This idol has definitely made a name for himself as a full fledged artist and his work definitely shows it.

Check out the music video above!