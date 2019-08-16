Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

HA:TFELT (Yenny) says 'Happy Now' was inspired ex-boyfriend's text messages

AKP STAFF

HA:TFELT (Yenny) revealed the inspiration behind her latest track "Happy Now" was her ex-boyfriend's text messages.

On the August 16th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', HA:TFELT expressed, "My label currently has an ongoing collaboration project with artists from other agencies, and this was part of it. This time, I got to collaborate with MAMAMOO's Moon Byul," revealing how Moon Byul came to feature as a rapper in the song.

She continued, "I recently got to know Moon Byul through a show, and her personality and skills are very good. After that, I've always wanted to collaborate on music with her." HA:TFELT further revealed, "'Happy Now' is about text messages I received from my ex-boyfriend, while I was preparing for my promotions. My ex-boyfriend sent me a message, saying, 'I hope you're happy even if it's not with me,' and I used that as a motif for the song."

However, it seems she didn't get a positive response to the concept. She explained, "I revealed the text messages to show how I was working on the song, but there were a lot of people who were uncomfortable with it. In the end, I deleted the [texts]."

Did you listen to HA:TFELT's "Happy Now" featuring Moon Byul?

  1. HA:TFELT
  2. Yenny
1 828 Share 43% Upvoted

0

krell-1,135 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

HA:TFELT (Yenny , ex-Wonder Girls) has adopted the (USA) TAYLOR SWIFT strategy. Of doing a 'private dish' and SONG about the ex-BF who 'did not work out' for her somehow ... (Trolling for LOLs) ... Looking forward to YENNY 'dating' some (alcohol) empty SOJU bottles soon.

Share
BTS
BTS songs that sent strong social messages
14 hours ago   18   17,828
Jackson
RESPECT ✊ JACKSON WANG
16 hours ago   59   18,674

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND