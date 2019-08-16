HA:TFELT (Yenny) says 'Happy Now' was inspired ex-boyfriend's text messages

HA:TFELT (Yenny) revealed the inspiration behind her latest track "Happy Now" was her ex-boyfriend's text messages.



On the August 16th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', HA:TFELT expressed, "My label currently has an ongoing collaboration project with artists from other agencies, and this was part of it. This time, I got to collaborate with MAMAMOO's Moon Byul," revealing how Moon Byul came to feature as a rapper in the song.



She continued, "I recently got to know Moon Byul through a show, and her personality and skills are very good. After that, I've always wanted to collaborate on music with her." HA:TFELT further revealed, "'Happy Now' is about text messages I received from my ex-boyfriend, while I was preparing for my promotions. My ex-boyfriend sent me a message, saying, 'I hope you're happy even if it's not with me,' and I used that as a motif for the song."



However, it seems she didn't get a positive response to the concept. She explained, "I revealed the text messages to show how I was working on the song, but there were a lot of people who were uncomfortable with it. In the end, I deleted the [texts]."



