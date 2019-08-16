Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Park Bom's label releases update statement on legal action against malicious comments

Park Bom's label released an update statement on their legal action against malicious comments about the singer.

On August 16, D-Nation stated, "In February, we notified on her official fan cafe and social media accounts we'll be taking strong action with no leniency against those who defame our artist's character, spread false information, and post malicious comments. Since posting the notice about our legal action, D-Nation Entertainment has worked with our legal team, and we've submitted lawsuits for defamation of character. We're informing you that as of August 13, we've filed lawsuits against 15 additional people."

The agency concluded that they'll continue to take legal action and thanked the fans who supported Park Bom.

Stay tuned for updates.  

krell-1,135 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

NOT quite clear to me WHY that PARK BOM is a 'favorite target' of repeated 'hate' messaging.

Disliking COSMETIC SURGERY surely drives some of it though. But also , TROLLS mostly

like NOBODY and NOTHING about K-pop Idols and Music. And I suppose that PARK BOM

'offers' some *easy* 'attack points' for TROLLS ... MAYBE it is time for S.KOREA SCHOOLS

to attempt to make clear what is NOT LEGAL (TROLLING) under S.KOREA LAW. And the level

of PUNISHMENT that can result. And NOT sure that is any real solution either for S.KOREA.

Share
