Park Bom's label releases update statement on legal action against malicious comments

Park Bom's label released an update statement on their legal action against malicious comments about the singer.



On August 16, D-Nation stated, "In February, we notified on her official fan cafe and social media accounts we'll be taking strong action with no leniency against those who defame our artist's character, spread false information, and post malicious comments. Since posting the notice about our legal action, D-Nation Entertainment has worked with our legal team, and we've submitted lawsuits for defamation of character. We're informing you that as of August 13, we've filed lawsuits against 15 additional people."



The agency concluded that they'll continue to take legal action and thanked the fans who supported Park Bom.



