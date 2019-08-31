Huh Gak says he's fully recovered from thyroid cancer

Huh Gak revealed he's fully recovered from thyroid cancer.
The singer underwent surgery for a tumor in his thyroid in December of 2017, and on the August 31st installment of 'Immortal Song', he made his first appearance on the show in 2 years. On his recovery. Huh Gak expressed, "I had to take a rest from broadcasts because I was sick. I've completely recovered now."
He said on the show's Lim Chang Jung special, "I really like Lim Chang Jung. I listened to all the songs on his cassette tapes until the tape wore out. I wanted to be like Lim Chang Jung."
In other news, Huh Gak's latest release was "Empty Words" in November of last year.
