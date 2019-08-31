Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

11

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Huh Gak says he's fully recovered from thyroid cancer

AKP STAFF

Huh Gak revealed he's fully recovered from thyroid cancer.

The singer underwent surgery for a tumor in his thyroid in December of 2017, and on the August 31st installment of 'Immortal Song', he made his first appearance on the show in 2 years. On his recovery. Huh Gak expressed, "I had to take a rest from broadcasts because I was sick. I've completely recovered now."

He said on the show's Lim Chang Jung special, "I really like Lim Chang Jung. I listened to all the songs on his cassette tapes until the tape wore out. I wanted to be like Lim Chang Jung."

In other news, Huh Gak's latest release was "Empty Words" in November of last year.

  1. Huh Gak
3 1,233 Share 100% Upvoted

2

megumishimizuu387 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

I'm so happy you recovered.

Share

0

Kudo_Lelouch8 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Oh thats why he wasn’t in tv for long time I just knew that he had cancer

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND