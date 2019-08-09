NCT's Jaehyun and Doyoung reveal 'New Love' MV for 'Best Mistake' OST

NCT's Jaehyun and Doyoung are the voices behind "New Love" for the 'Best Mistake' OST.



'Best Mistake' ('When You're on the Blacklist of Bullies') tells the story of daily high school life and students presumed to be bullies, and "New Love" is the web drama's first OST to be released. The single is about taking on a new adventure after meeting someone special.



Watch Jaehyun x Doyoung's "New Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.




