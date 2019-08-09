Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Henry drops romantic R&B ballad track 'I Luv U'

Henry has dropped his romantic, R&B ballad track "I Luv U".

"I Luv U" features Henry's R&B style vocals and lyrics about still being in love with someone after the end of a relationship. The single was composed by the singer himself along with producer Seo Won JinKim Ji Sun, and WN.

Listen to Henry's "I Luv U" above!

