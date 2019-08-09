Henry drops romantic R&B ballad track 'I Luv U'

Henry has dropped his romantic, R&B ballad track "I Luv U".
"I Luv U" features Henry's R&B style vocals and lyrics about still being in love with someone after the end of a relationship. The single was composed by the singer himself along with producer Seo Won Jin, Kim Ji Sun, and WN.
Listen to Henry's "I Luv U" above!
