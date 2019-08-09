Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kang Daniel wins #1 + Performances from August 9th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, Rocket Punch debuted with "Bim Bam Bum", FANATICS made their debut with "Sunday", and Shin Hyun Hee made a debut with "movie! dream! magic!". Oh My Girl came back with "Bungee (Fall in Love)", Seventeen returned with "HIT", JBJ95 made a comeback with "Spark", and TRCNG made their comeback with "Missing".

As for the winners, Kang Daniel and ITZY were the nominees, but it was Kang Daniel who took the win with "What are you up to". Congrats to Kang Daniel!

Other performers included: ITZY, NCT Dream, CIX, Pentagon, D1CE, GWSN, Nature, VERIVERY, VAV, KNK, Dongkiz, Norazo, and 1TEAM.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


CONGRATULATIONS DANIEL👏

For the uninitiated, fans are ecstatic for Daniel’s 1st Win as LM through a music federation (something like a union) in Korea barred the broadcasting stations from having Daniel in music shows, variety shows etc. Some music shows allowed fans to vote online for Daniel, but in the end not even nominating him. Hence we are grateful to KBS Music Bank for giving a chance to Daniel to have his 1st Win.

