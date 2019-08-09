Kang Daniel wins #1 + Performances from August 9th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, Rocket Punch debuted with "Bim Bam Bum", FANATICS made their debut with "Sunday", and Shin Hyun Hee made a debut with "movie! dream! magic!". Oh My Girl came back with "Bungee (Fall in Love)", Seventeen returned with "HIT", JBJ95 made a comeback with "Spark", and TRCNG made their comeback with "Missing".



As for the winners, Kang Daniel and ITZY were the nominees, but it was Kang Daniel who took the win with "What are you up to". Congrats to Kang Daniel!



Other performers included: ITZY, NCT Dream, CIX, Pentagon, D1CE, GWSN, Nature, VERIVERY, VAV, KNK, Dongkiz, Norazo, and 1TEAM.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: Rocket Punch







DEBUT: FANATICS







DEBUT: Shin Hyun Hee







COMEBACK: Oh My Girl







COMEBACK: Seventeen







COMEBACK: JBJ95







COMEBACK: TRCNG







ITZY







NCT Dream







CIX







Pentagon







D1CE







GWSN







Nature







VERIVERY







VAV







KNK







Dongkiz







Norazo







1TEAM







