Kang Daniel reveals special dance practice video for 'I Hope'

Kang Daniel has revealed a special dance practice video for his song "I Hope".
"I Hope" is a track from the former Wanna One member's solo debut mini album 'Color on Me', and he released the dance practice video as a special gift to fans. As previously reported, Kang Daniel made his solo debut with "What Are You Up To".
Watch Kang Daniel's "I Hope" dance practice video above!
