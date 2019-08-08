Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Kang Daniel reveals special dance practice video for 'I Hope'

Kang Daniel has revealed a special dance practice video for his song "I Hope".

"I Hope" is a track from the former Wanna One member's solo debut mini album 'Color on Me', and he released the dance practice video as a special gift to fans. As previously reported, Kang Daniel made his solo debut with "What Are You Up To".

Watch Kang Daniel's "I Hope" dance practice video above! 

Sminsky167 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

Awesome choreography and I like this song better than “what’re up to”. Fresh face this Daniel.

guest_baby-399 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago
