Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

109

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

IU donates 10 million Won to elderly in need during summer heat

AKP STAFF

IU has donated 10 million Won to elderly in need during summer heat. 

IU is known to donate generously to at least 10 charity organizations, including her alma mater Dongduk Girls' High School, the Seoul City Deaf Senior Citizens Support CenterSeungil Hope Foundation, and the Green Umbrella Children's FoundationShe most recently donated 100 million Won ($85,459 USD) to Child Fund Korea (Green Umbrella Children's Foundation) to support children and elderly affected by the Gangwon Province fires.

On August 8, reports revealed IU has once again made a donation of 10 million Won ($8,300 USD) to the Seocho District Office to help vulnerable social groups and elderly who live alone for the fourth year in a row since 2016. Her donation this year will go towards protecting elderly citizens from the heat during summer.

The Seocho District Office stated, "With IU's sponsorship, we delivered 100 cooling comforters to senior citizens in the vulnerable class."

IU is currently starring in the hit tvN drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.

  1. IU
11 8,170 Share 92% Upvoted

8

Gold_Chilli251 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

IU really truly is a sweet lady. 😇 I understand she is from humble beginnings but she hasn’t forgot and is always giving back. 😇

Share

1

desikpoplover-22 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

Nation's daughter sounds cringy from an outsider's perspective but seems she cares for her fellow Koreans,so kinda makes sense.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lisa
BLACKPINK's Lisa looks stunning in 'O Lens' CF
14 hours ago   5   10,531

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND