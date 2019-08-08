IU donates 10 million Won to elderly in need during summer heat

IU has donated 10 million Won to elderly in need during summer heat.



IU is known to donate generously to at least 10 charity organizations, including her alma mater Dongduk Girls' High School, the Seoul City Deaf Senior Citizens Support Center, Seungil Hope Foundation, and the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation. She most recently donated 100 million Won ($85,459 USD) to Child Fund Korea (Green Umbrella Children's Foundation) to support children and elderly affected by the Gangwon Province fires.



On August 8, reports revealed IU has once again made a donation of 10 million Won ($8,300 USD) to the Seocho District Office to help vulnerable social groups and elderly who live alone for the fourth year in a row since 2016. Her donation this year will go towards protecting elderly citizens from the heat during summer.



The Seocho District Office stated, "With IU's sponsorship, we delivered 100 cooling comforters to senior citizens in the vulnerable class."



IU is currently starring in the hit tvN drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.