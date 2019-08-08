Yang Hyun Suk & Seungri both suspected of illegally gambling overseas

Both Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri are suspected of illegally gambling overseas.



Previous reports revealed Yang Hyun Suk was currently being investigated for gambling overseas, which is a crime as a South Korean citizen, as well as for illegally utilizing foreign exchange. On August 8, JTBC's 'Newsroom', revealed Yang Hyun Suk had been a guest at the MGM Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on 11 occasions as a VIP guest. Only guests who make a deposit of 1.5 billion Won ($1,240,732.50 USD) earn VIP status for a VIP room.



According to 'Newsroom', the former YG Entertainment head is said to have bet over 1 billion Won ($827,155 USD) and lost around 600 million Won ($496,332 USD). Seungri was also reportedly a VIP guest at the same hotel and casino on 4 occasions, betting 2 billion Won ($1,654,533.42 USD) and losing 1.3 billion Won ($1,075,451 USD) in Baccarat.



An association managing casinos in Nevada reportedly has the records of Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri’s entrances into the casino, the times they've gambled, the amount they gambled, and their winnings and losings. The ongoing internal investigation into the matter has now become an official investigation.



This past March, Seungri denied gambling despite mentioning it in his controversial KaKaoTalk chatroom, explaining he'd just been lying to impress his friends. In related news, Yang Hyun Suk has also been accused of mediating prostitution and evading taxes, and Seungri has been accused of soliciting prostitution, mediating prostitution, embezzlement of business funds, attempts to destroy evidence, distribution of illegal sexual content via social platforms, and violating the food sanitation act.