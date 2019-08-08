Girls' Generation's Seohyun and fans donate to children in need to celebrate her birthday

Girls' Generation's Seohyun and her fans donated to children in need on her birthday.



On August 8, international relief nongovernment organization Good Neighbors revealed, "Seohyun and her fans donated 10 million Won ($8,272 USD) to Korean families in need." The donation will be given to families with young children who need continuous medical treatment.



Seohyun celebrated her 28th birthday on June 28, and she spent time with fans as a barista for the event 'The Coffee is Here'. As a barista, the Girls' Generation member made and served coffee for over 200 fans donated all the funds, 10,099,100 Won ($8,345 USD), to Good Neighbors after her fans voted where the donation should go.



She expressed, "I've thought a lot about how to share the love I've received through my life. I'm glad I'm able to give back with my fans. I want to sincerely thank the fans who joined me. I want to keep creating opportunities for us to help our neighbors in need."



Seohyun's agency Namoo Actors also shared a certification of the donation on Twitter.



[#서현] 여러분의 마음이 모여 의미있는 결실을 이루었습니다. 이번 기부금은 팬분들이 주신 의견에 따라 국내 의료 사각지대에 놓인 아동을 위해 쓰이게 되었습니다. 따뜻한 이벤트에 함께 해주신 모든 분들께 다시 한번 감사드립니다. :) pic.twitter.com/8hfd4jFdt2 — NAMOOACTORS (@NAMOOACTORS2004) August 8, 2019