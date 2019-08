D-1 until rookie band IZ returns with their 2nd single album, 'From:IZ'!

In the 2nd MV teaser for their upcoming title track "Final Kiss", the IZ members break and tear walls in order to join one another and complete their refreshing summer tune. Containing an intro plus a total of 3 tracks, IZ's 'From:IZ' is set for release this August 21 at 6 PM KST!