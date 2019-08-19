'Harper's Bazaar' drops edgy preview cuts of NCT Taeyong's first ever solo pictorial

'Harper's Bazaar' Korea has dropped fresh preview cuts of NCT member Taeyong's first ever solo pictorial!

Despite it being his first time attending a photoshoot solo, Taeyong wowed the staff with his professionalism and mood. In his interview, the idol chatted about his solo single "Long Flight", as well as how he wants to spend summer. He said, "I love that during long flights, there's time to think on your own for a long time. 'Long Flight' contains thoughts that I had while I was traveling. I was happy when I ate ice cream for dessert or when I watched the sky turn purple."

Taeyong also showed a playful side by mentioning his members, as he shared, "Before the summer ends, I want to go to the Han river with my members and enjoy the cool breeze, or go work out together and then have some cool refreshments while chatting."



Check out Taeyong's preview cuts from the September issue of 'Harper's Bazaar', above and below.