Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

9

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Harper's Bazaar' drops edgy preview cuts of NCT Taeyong's first ever solo pictorial

AKP STAFF

'Harper's Bazaar' Korea has dropped fresh preview cuts of NCT member Taeyong's first ever solo pictorial!

Despite it being his first time attending a photoshoot solo, Taeyong wowed the staff with his professionalism and mood. In his interview, the idol chatted about his solo single "Long Flight", as well as how he wants to spend summer. He said, "I love that during long flights, there's time to think on your own for a long time. 'Long Flight' contains thoughts that I had while I was traveling. I was happy when I ate ice cream for dessert or when I watched the sky turn purple." 

Taeyong also showed a playful side by mentioning his members, as he shared, "Before the summer ends, I want to go to the Han river with my members and enjoy the cool breeze, or go work out together and then have some cool refreshments while chatting." 

Check out Taeyong's preview cuts from the September issue of 'Harper's Bazaar', above and below. 

  1. NCT
  2. Taeyong
4 1,377 Share 64% Upvoted

3

teleri1,706 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

Why the DOWNVOTES????? OMG

Taeyong is looking good here :D

Share

0

NEWSY196 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Show his face! Lol. It’s basically a work of art.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Red Velvet
Red Velvet has fun indoors for 'Umpah Umpah' MV
11 hours ago   32   13,112
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW reveals official fandom name
8 hours ago   13   9,819

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND