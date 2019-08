Former RAINZ member Jang Dae Hyeon has released an audio spoiler for his first single album 'FEEL GOOD'.

The album teases two equally strong songs "FEEL GOOD" and "SO" that showcase the singer's honey-sweet vocals. The credits state that Jang Dae Hyeon wrote the lyrics for both songs as well.

Check out the spoiler above to listen to Jang Dae Hyeon's hard work!