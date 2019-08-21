Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

Han Ye Seul looks like she's in her 20's four months before she turns 40 in pictorial for 'Allure Korea'

'Fall goddess' is a new keyword fashion magazines have been using as summer comes to a close, and Han Ye Seul is definitely the epitome of that! 

The gorgeous actress is turning 40 in four months, but could definitely pass off as someone in their 20s! Han  Ye Seul took a part in shooting for lifestyle magazine 'Allure Korea' for their September edition. She's sporting elegant outfits and a red smokey eye look that gives her a sense of sophistication and elegance. 

Netizens have been commenting:

"She's of a different class."

"Of course. She's Han Ye Seul."

"She's turning 40?!"

"I'm speechless. That's how gorgeous she is."

Check out the rest of the pictures below!

She is so beautiful!! *o* <3

