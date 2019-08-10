BTS reveal official trailer for 'Bring the Soul: Docu-Series'!

BTS have revealed the official trailer for 'Bring the Soul: Docu-Series'!
The docu-series was revealed soon after the K-pop group's recently released film 'Bring the Soul: The Movie', which follows the boys on their 'Love Yourself' tour, premiered around the world on August 7. The official trailer above gives you a look at one-on-one interviews with each of the BTS members, footage of them backstage, performance clips, and more.
'Bring the Soul: Docu-Series' will be available on WeVerse on August 27 KST.
