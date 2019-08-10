Police reportedly investigate Yang Hyun Suk's gambling and connection to YG artist concert profits

Police are reportedly investigating Yang Hyun Suk's gambling and its connection to profits from YG Entertainment artist concerts.



As previously reported, Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri are currently being investigated by police for illegally gambling overseas, and the FBI has handed evidence over to Korean police. According to Channel A, police are now looking into whether the former YG Entertainment head gambled money made from YG artists' overseas concerts and performances in the United States and elsewhere.



Along with the gambling investigation, Yang Hyun Suk is also suspected of illegal foreign exchange transactions, also known as hwanchigi, by using a dealer to exchange foreign money into Korean Won and vice versa. Yang Hyun Suk's younger brother and former YGE CEO Yang Min Suk is also being investigated.



A source from the police stated, "Yang Hyun Suk is the subject of an investigation for a link between gambling funds and American concert profits."