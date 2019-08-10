Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

58

20

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

Police reportedly investigate Yang Hyun Suk's gambling and connection to YG artist concert profits

AKP STAFF

Police are reportedly investigating Yang Hyun Suk's gambling and its connection to profits from YG Entertainment artist concerts.

As previously reported, Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri are currently being investigated by police for illegally gambling overseas, and the FBI has handed evidence over to Korean police. According to Channel A, police are now looking into whether the former YG Entertainment head gambled money made from YG artists' overseas concerts and performances in the United States and elsewhere.

Along with the gambling investigation, Yang Hyun Suk is also suspected of illegal foreign exchange transactions, also known as hwanchigi, by using a dealer to exchange foreign money into Korean Won and vice versa. Yang Hyun Suk's younger brother and former YGE CEO Yang Min Suk is also being investigated.

A source from the police stated, "Yang Hyun Suk is the subject of an investigation for a link between gambling funds and American concert profits."

  1. Yang Hyun Suk
  2. YG ENTERTAINMENT
30 9,324 Share 74% Upvoted

10

Winston2,417 pts 7 hours ago 3
7 hours ago

it seems like they just opened a can of worms, one thing leads to another thing.

Share

3 more replies

2

DTRT7,143 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

It looks like this problem isnt going away.

The thing about living a life of crime, is that it always catches up to you.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND