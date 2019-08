The Boyz have rolled out new individual teaser images.

As seen previously, The Boyz have made comeback plans to return on August 19 with their 4th mini-album 'DreamLike'. Following their 'Day Version' teaser images, this new batch was labeled as the 'Dreamlike Version', showing each member's close-up shots with a fresh blue backdrop.

Furthermore, member Hwall won't be able to participate in activities temporarily due to his ankle issues.

Stay tuned for more updates!