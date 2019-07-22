Woollim releases concept film for their new girl group Rocket Punch

Woollim's newest girl group Rocket Punch is gearing up for their debut.

Their label has released an artsy concept film introducing each of the members to the viewers. The girls are seen walking in a beautiful flower garden in classy dresses. Fans can read facts about each member written in yellow subtitles in the video, further contributing to the aesthetic.

The group is already getting attention as former AKB48 member and 'Produce 48' trainee Takahashi Juri is part of the lineup. Are you excited to see their debut?