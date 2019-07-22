Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Teaser
Woollim releases concept film for their new girl group Rocket Punch

Woollim's newest girl group Rocket Punch is gearing up for their debut.

Their label has released an artsy concept film introducing each of the members to the viewers. The girls are seen walking in a beautiful flower garden in classy dresses. Fans can read facts about each member written in yellow subtitles in the video, further contributing to the aesthetic. 

The group is already getting attention as former AKB48 member and 'Produce 48' trainee Takahashi Juri is part of the lineup. Are you excited to see their debut? 

smalldick-927 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

Bye flop. If their concept is the same as lovelyz then i really don't know what to say.

Golden child is flopping hard as well. Woollim should really change their concept

