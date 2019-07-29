Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

3

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Kang Daniel fans celebrate solo debut by donating 5 million KRW of necessary household items to low-income families

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel fans are celebrating his solo debut in a very special way!

According to the Kang Daniel Daum cafe 'God Daniel' on July 29, fans were able to donate 5 million KRW (roughly $4,225 USD) worth of necessary household items to the Wonjong General Social Welfare Center in Bucheon, Korea. The organization will then distribute the items - which includes body towels, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and wet napkins - to 150 low-income families.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel made his solo debut on July 25 through the album 'Color On Me.' The album has since topped iTunes K-Pop Album charts in 20 different countries, including the United States, Canada, and Japan.


  1. Kang Daniel
1 364 Share 63% Upvoted

0

primazaza247 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

They are rich af... I can't relate xD Already 340k albums sold on 1day and they still have money for donations... Good jobs !


#강다니엘

#KangDaniel

#Color_on_me

사랑해요 대표님

Saranghaeyo Daepyonim

Share
ITZY
#ITZY_COMEBACK trends worldwide!
19 hours ago   7   9,138
BTS, GFriend (Girlfriend)
Netizens react to Big Hit acquiring Source Music
11 hours ago   31   42,527

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND