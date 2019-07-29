Kang Daniel fans celebrate solo debut by donating 5 million KRW of necessary household items to low-income families

Kang Daniel fans are celebrating his solo debut in a very special way!



According to the Kang Daniel Daum cafe 'God Daniel' on July 29, fans were able to donate 5 million KRW (roughly $4,225 USD) worth of necessary household items to the Wonjong General Social Welfare Center in Bucheon, Korea. The organization will then distribute the items - which includes body towels, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and wet napkins - to 150 low-income families.



Meanwhile, Kang Daniel made his solo debut on July 25 through the album 'Color On Me.' The album has since topped iTunes K-Pop Album charts in 20 different countries, including the United States, Canada, and Japan.





