Sunmi is the epitome of class for Christian Dior

Sunmi is the epitome of class and grace in a recent video released by luxury brand Christian Dior.
This veteran idol was recently at the Miss Dior - Love N' Roses Exhibition in Shanghai and this video shows Sunmi talking about the pieces and her love of flowers. She's also sporting a beautiful dress that outlines her tall and slender figure. She lists Dior as a huge inspiration to her as an artist, and talks about the Miss Dior scent as well.
Check out the video above to hear Sunmi showing off her English skills!
