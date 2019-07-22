Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Sunmi is the epitome of class for Christian Dior

Sunmi is the epitome of class and grace in a recent video released by luxury brand Christian Dior.

This veteran idol was recently at the Miss Dior - Love N' Roses Exhibition in Shanghai and this video shows Sunmi talking about the pieces and her love of flowers. She's also sporting a beautiful dress that outlines her tall and slender figure. She lists Dior as a huge inspiration to her as an artist, and talks about the Miss Dior scent as well. 

Check out the video above to hear Sunmi showing off her English skills! 

Oh yeahhhh.
Go get you some of that sweet CF Won, lady.
<3<3<3<3

