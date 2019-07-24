Nature switch up their outfits in 'I'm So Pretty' performance MV

Nature have revealed their cheerful and colorful performance music video for "I'm So Pretty".



"I'm So Pretty" is the title track of Nature's 1st mini album of the same name, and it's about a girl who feels confident and comfortable about her own charm. The new MV above gives fans another look at the girl group's choreography for the song and the different looks they took on for their MV concept.



Watch the original MV here if you missed it and the performance MV above.