Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Nature party it up in the dressing room in 'I'm So Pretty' comeback MV

Rookie girl group Nature is back with the full MV for their comeback title track, "I'm So Pretty"!


The group's 1st mini album, also called 'I'm So Pretty', contains a total of 5 all-new tracks including "I'm So Pretty", "Shut Up!", "Race", "I Wish", and "A Little Star". Title track "I'm So Pretty" is an up-tempo dance pop genre, about a girl who feels confident and comfortable in her own charms. 

Check out the catchy title track and colorful MV above, and make sure to give Nature's full comeback album a listen as well!

