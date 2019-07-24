Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

NCT Dream drop 'We Like That' MV teaser feat. Haechan, Jaemin & Chenle

NCT Dream have dropped their "We Like That" music video teaser featuring Haechan, Jaemin, and Chenle.

After Renjun, Jisung, and Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, and Chenle are picking it up with reading, chess, and piano, showing each of their different passions. "We Got That" is a track from NCT Dream's 3rd mini album 'We Boom', which drops on July 26 KST.

What do you think of the MV teaser?  

this already sounds good. i like the scene with all the flowers too

I really hope Chenle doesn't get much hate for his Cornrows like bang chan did, people need to remember that they don't choose this hairstyle and that their stylist are the ones who make them use that hairstyle. don't get mad at the idol for a choice that they have no say in get mad at the company and stylist cause its their fault

