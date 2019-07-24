NCT Dream drop 'We Like That' MV teaser feat. Haechan, Jaemin & Chenle

NCT Dream have dropped their "We Like That" music video teaser featuring Haechan, Jaemin, and Chenle.



After Renjun, Jisung, and Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, and Chenle are picking it up with reading, chess, and piano, showing each of their different passions. "We Got That" is a track from NCT Dream's 3rd mini album 'We Boom', which drops on July 26 KST.



What do you think of the MV teaser?