D1CE reveal teaser of lyrics for debut title track 'Wake Up'

D1CE are giving a teaser of the lyrics for their debut title track "Wake Up".



After dropping the track list for their 1st mini album 'Wake Up: Roll the World', D1CE are letting you know what kind of beat and theme you can expect from their debut. The video above teases, "Stay alone. I'll go towards you to confess, babe. Stay with me. The one light in this rough world. I won't ever be able to let you go. There's no rule to this game. Breathe forever by my side without changing. Shine brightly in the darkness."



D1CE's 1st mini album 'Wake Up: Roll the World' drops on July 24 KST.