iKON spotted at Gimpo airport heading to Japan for their 1st official schedule as 6-members

On the morning of July 23, members of iKON were spotted at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul catching a flight to Tokyo, Japan, for the first time as 6-members.

Approximately 6-weeks after the departure of former leader B.I from the team, iKON members Kim Jin Hwan, Bobby, Koo Jun Hoe, Song Yun Hyeong, Donghyuk, and Chanwoo appeared at Gimpo International Airport with sleepy expressions, on their way to the first stop of their 'iKON Japan Tour 2019'. The first stop of their Japanese tour in Fukuoka from July 27-28 will mark iKON's first official schedule as 6-members, before they also head out to Kobe from August 9-12, Nagoya from August 21-23, and more.

Meanwhile, the team's former leader B.I announced his shocking departure from the group back on June 12 of this year, after controversy surrounding accusations of illegal drug purchasing and usage.

Many are looking forward to iKON's changes on stage as 6-members, when the 'iKON Japan Tour 2019' opens in Fukuoka this week.

