1Team share moments from their trip to LA in behind-the-scenes MV for 'Ice In The Cup'





Rookie boy group 1Team has revealed a fun new MV for "Ice In The Cup", a track from their recently released 2nd mini album 'Just'!





In the MV for "Ice In The Cup", fans can catch moments from 1Team's trip to Los Angeles, California, where the boys worked on filming their "Rolling Rolling" MV, as well as their album jacket photoshoot. The MV also appeals to viewers with its quirky, retro editing.





Meanwhile, 1Team recent made their first comeback since debut back on July 11 with 'Just'.

