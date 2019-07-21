DONGKIZ prepare to fight ghosts in second teaser for 'BlockBuster' MV

DONGKIZ is getting closer to making their comeback!

On July 21 at noon KST, the group revealed the second music video teaser for their upcoming single "BlockBuster." In the clip, the boys assume the roles of ghost busters, wearing sleek versions of the jumpsuits worn in the original 'Ghostbusters' movies and riding around in a updated take on the trademark car.





Meanwhile, the single album and full music video are both set for release on July 22 KST.

Check out the full teaser above!