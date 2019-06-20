Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

TOMORROW x TOGETHER enjoy their first ever U.S. trip to the max in new teaser for 'One Dream.TXT'!

One more week left until the premiere of TOMORROW x TOGETHER's very own Mnet reality series, 'One Dream.TXT'!

In their latest teaser for the upcoming reality above, the members of TOMORROW x TOGETHER can be seen officially enjoying their first ever trip to the U.S. together to the fullest, stopping in cities like New York to Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles over a period of 30 days. Fans can not only see TXT's diligent preparation process for their 1st U.S. showcase tour, but also moments from their fun sightseeing, eating, and shopping trips when 'One Dream.TXT' premieres on June 27 at 9:30 PM KST!

Will you be watching 'One Dream.TXT'?

I saw them in Atlanta - what a bunch of adorable young guys :D So cute! AND talented as well :D I look forward to seeing this Mnet series :D I'm sure it will be uber cute :d

