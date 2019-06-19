BTOB's Sungjae to take his best friends Minwoo, Youngmin, Kwangmin, Ricky, & Baek Kyung Do on a travel variety adventure!

BTOB's maknae Sungjae will be inviting his best friends on a travel variety adventure, through upcoming Cube TV web series, 'Pretty 95s'!

Sungjae's best friend group is an entirely 1995-born crew, made up of former Boyfriend members Minwoo, Youngmin, and Kwangmin, as well as Teen Top's Ricky and model Baek Kyung Do. In light of the series' upcoming premiere, 'Pretty 95s' has released a series of teasers introducing each member of the crew, not to mention some highlights from their crazy travel adventures!

You can tune in to these best friends' travel variety 'Pretty 95s' beginning this July 12 at 7 PM KST, via Cube TV's official YouTube!



