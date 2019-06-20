ATEEZ & ONEUS members impress with their vocal covers on this week's 'Weekly Idol'

On the June 19 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol', rookie boy groups ATEEZ and ONEUS appeared as rivals to charm viewers with their numerous skills and talents!

Both rookie groups proved that they had what it takes to lead the next generation of K-Pop with their impressive covers, including vocal as well as dance covers. First, ATEEZ's main vocalist Jongho shocked everyone with a combination of his vocal and physical strength, by belching out Lim Chang Jung's "There Has Never Been A Day I Haven't Loved You" while splitting apples with his bare hands! Then, ATEEZ's Jongho and San touched listeners with an emotional cover of Ulala Session's "Western Sky".

Next, the boys of ONEUS paid tribute to their label sunbae group MAMAMOO with a live vocal and dance cover of "Yes I Am". ONEUS's vocal line members Geonhee and Seoho also brought on a wave of emotions with a gentle cover of IU's "Through The Night".

Catch even more of ATEEZ and ONEUS's energetic performances from this week's 'Weekly Idol' below!