Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

Saturday revive 'Gwiyomi Song' for special album MV

Saturday have revived the track "Gwiyomi Song" for their special album music video!

In the MV above, the Saturday members perform their version of the cute, cheerful track with extra aegyo. Their "Gwiyomi Song" includes the well-known lyrics of the inspiration, but it also takes on its own melody.

Check out Saturday's "Gwiyomi Song" MV above! 

Eunbean565 pts 20 hours ago
20 hours ago

that's so lit in a funny way :))

erielm3 pts 22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Wow, Hari - Gwiyomi was really my jam years ago, it was a nice viral. The girls did fine

