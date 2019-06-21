Saturday revive 'Gwiyomi Song' for special album MV

Saturday have revived the track "Gwiyomi Song" for their special album music video!
In the MV above, the Saturday members perform their version of the cute, cheerful track with extra aegyo. Their "Gwiyomi Song" includes the well-known lyrics of the inspiration, but it also takes on its own melody.
