11 days ago

B.A.P's Youngjae drops choreography MV for solo song 'Gravity'

B.A.P's Youngjae has dropped the choreography music video for his track "Gravity".

"Gravity" is a track from Youngjae's solo debut mini album 'Fancy', which featured "Another Night" as the title song. Fans get to enjoy the song and choreography along with Youngjae's performance in the choreography MV above.

How do you like Youngjae's "Gravity"?

