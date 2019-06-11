Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej 11 days ago

James teases upcoming track 'Anxiety'

James has dropped a teaser video for his upcoming track "Anxiety".

The teaser video below reveals a preview of the "Anxiety" beat, and the lines "I've been up for days" and "I just want some peace" also give a look into the concept of the track. James also posted the message, "Here is a gentle reminder. #anxiety D-3."

In related news, James x Neko dropped their song "Mad" last month.

here is a gentle reminder. #anxiety D-3

