James teases upcoming track 'Anxiety'

James has dropped a teaser video for his upcoming track "Anxiety".



The teaser video below reveals a preview of the "Anxiety" beat, and the lines "I've been up for days" and "I just want some peace" also give a look into the concept of the track. James also posted the message, "Here is a gentle reminder. #anxiety D-3."



In related news, James x Neko dropped their song "Mad" last month.