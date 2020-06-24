Lim's official wedding photos revealed and it looks like a fairytale

After the wedding planner shared beautiful photos of Lim's wedding photoshoot on her Instagram page, the official photos from the wedding photo studio have been revealed.





On July 24, KAMA Studio unveiled the wedding photos of former Wonder Girls member Lim and her husband Shim Min Cheol.

The beautiful Lim attracted netizen’s attention with her wonderful visuals.



In the photos, Lim wore a fluffy bell-line wedding dress. Lim amazed netizens with her perfect body line even though it appears to be a tight dress. She reminded fans of a princess who sits in the middle of a forest in a fairy tale story scene.







In other photos, she also showed off her outstanding beauty wearing a tiara and a silver one-piece dress.

Also, in a purple dress.

Netizens reacted, "It looks like a real-life fairy tale," "So beautiful," and "Congratulations!"

