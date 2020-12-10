Yoo Jae Suk says he doesn't think he'll pick up year-end award

Yoo Jae Suk revealed he doesn't think he'll pick up a year-end award for 2020.



On the December 10th episode of 'Jessi's Show!terview', rapper Jessi announced she was planning to interview all the candidates for the 'SBS Entertainment Awards', and she asked Yoo Jae Suk, "Do you think you'll win the grand prize?"



The 'Nation's MC' responded honestly, "This year is tough. I got one last year, didn't I?" Jessi then expressed, "What? You have 'Hangout with Yoo'," referring to his show on MBC.



Yoo Jae Suk explained, "'Hangout with Yoo' isn't this network. What are you saying?"



Check out Jessi's full interview of Yoo Jae Suk below, and make sure to turn on the English captions.

