'Do You Like Brahms?' actress Park Eun Bin in talks to star in 'The Witch' sequel

'Do You Like Brahms?' actress Park Eun Bin is in talks to star in the sequel for 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion'.



On December 10, reports revealed Park Eun Bin will be starring in 'The Witch 2', and her label Namoo Actors responded, "It's true Park Eun Bin received the offer to star in the film 'The Witch 2', and she's optimistically reviewing it."



'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion' is a mystery action film that premiered in 2018 starring Kim Da Mi, Jo Min Soo, Choi Woo Sik, Park Hee Soon, and more. Actor Lee Jong Suk is also in talks to make a special appearance in the upcoming sequel as well.



Stay tuned for updates.