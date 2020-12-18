2

0

News
Posted by beansss 31 minutes ago

This week's broadcast of 'Show! Music Core' cancelled after an MBC staff tests positive for COVID19

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on December 18, this weekend's broadcast of MBC's 'Show! Music Core' has been cancelled due to COVID19. 

Earlier on this day, it was confirmed that a production staff member of MBC's 'Those Who Cross The Line' had tested positive for COVID19. MBC is currently investigating the staff member's routes and potential contacts to determine primary COVID19 test subjects. 

As a result, it seems that MBC has decided to cancel 'Show! Music Core' this week. Artists scheduled to perform on this broadcast included INFINITE's Sunggyu, IZ*ONE, Jung Se Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, LOONA, Ghost9, and more. 

  1. misc.
2 566 Share 100% Upvoted

0

brideofchani6,307 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

this is honestly what is best for chani

and sunggyu

Share

0

tagnol8160 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Damnit, i want to see minju angel gives izone 3rd win ...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
7 hours ago   25   6,524
misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
7 hours ago   25   6,524
misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
7 hours ago   25   6,524

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND