This week's broadcast of 'Show! Music Core' cancelled after an MBC staff tests positive for COVID19

According to media outlet reports on December 18, this weekend's broadcast of MBC's 'Show! Music Core' has been cancelled due to COVID19.

Earlier on this day, it was confirmed that a production staff member of MBC's 'Those Who Cross The Line' had tested positive for COVID19. MBC is currently investigating the staff member's routes and potential contacts to determine primary COVID19 test subjects.

As a result, it seems that MBC has decided to cancel 'Show! Music Core' this week. Artists scheduled to perform on this broadcast included INFINITE's Sunggyu, IZ*ONE, Jung Se Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, LOONA, Ghost9, and more.

